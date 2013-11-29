Black Friday 2013 iPad Air Deals, Cyber Monday Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a websites that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest tablet by Apple, iPad Air, to its list. The latest iPad by Apple is one of the lightest tablets ever created living up to its name ‘Air’ weighing only 1 pound and being 7.5 mm thin.



Price and info of iPad Air is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The iPad Air can easily be called a ‘next gen tablet’ as it has many aspects that have further expanded the capabilities of a tablet. The new design has been the major talking point in the industry. However it is what’s inside the tablet that has amazed many people. A7 chip with 64-bit architecture, 2 antennas for 2x faster Wi-Fi and the 9.7 inch retina display offering an incredible 2048x1536 resolution are few aspects of the much improved hardware of iPad Air. The battery life is still the same at approx 10 hrs, despite Apple now offering a powerhouse of a tablet.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Black Friday iPad Air Deals and Cyber Monday iPad Air Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPad Air price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadair as well.



“As far as quality is concerned, then I don’t think there is a better tablet out there than the iPad Air. But quality does come with a price, and as a gift one may only consider to present it to immediate family and close friends. However, once the iPad Air is gifted the receiver will be grateful for a long time”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of iPad Air by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadair.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadair, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPad Air's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com