Black Friday 2013 iPad Mini Deals, Cyber Monday Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the tablet, iPad Mini, to its list. With the launch of iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air, ThankShopping.com predicts that the iPad Mini prices will fall during the holiday season making them affordable and highly demanded. The site also suspects that the tablet might be sold-out during these holidays.



Price and info of iPad Mini is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Dual Core 2.4 GHz A5 Chip, up to 10 hours of battery life, 5 MP iSight Camera, 7.9” LED backlit display - these features are still considered high end for a tablet and since the price of iPad Mini will drop, the tablet will become one of the best selling tablets this holiday season. The only reason why people hesitate to buy Apple devices is because they are slightly pricier than other manufacturers. However, Apple does not compromise in quality and that is why everyone wants their devices. This conundrum can only be solved with the fall of prices, which will happen for the iPad Mini this holiday season.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Black Friday iPad Mini Deals and Cyber Monday iPad Mini Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPad Mini price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadmini as well.



“The iPad Mini will be available in normal Apple style of providing 16, 32 and 64 GB memories and 2 models of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular. The iPad Mini comes in two classic colors black and white. The iPad Mini is also capable of capturing 1080p videos which is very rare for a tablet. Overall the iPad Mini is a complete entertainment package and is one of those products that are ‘get it while it lasts’”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of iPad Mini by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadmini.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadmini, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPad Mini's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com