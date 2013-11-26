Black Friday 2013 iPhone 5C Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has reviewed the latest iPhone 5C and has recommended it as gift for friends and family during this holiday season. The colorful iPhone 5C smartphones have the latest much improved iOS 7 and a global LTE support offering superior coverage.



Price and info of iPhone 5C is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Coming in variety of colors and cases, iPhone 5C is the most vibrant smartphone available today. The iPhone 5C will be highly demanded during the holiday season especially by teenagers and young adults, who can accessorize the phone. This personalization effect definitely sets iPhone 5C apart from other smartphones, as the iPhone 5C is not merely great looking but also performs exceptionally well.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the phone should check for any Black Friday iPhone 5C Deals and Cyber Monday iPhone 5C Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPhone 5C price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5c/ as well.



When asked which will sell better iPhone 5C or iPhone 5S the spokesperson replied, “Both smartphones are very different and that is probably why Apple released them together. The iPhone 5S, which we also reviewed and recommended, is one of the most innovative devices of the year. It has set a new standard to performance by introducing a 64-bit architecture A7 processor chip and the fingerprint sensor has created a lot of buzz in the industry as well.”



“The iPhone 5C has superior performance capabilities as well compared to smartphones by other companies, and is much cheaper in price. Since teenagers and young adults are keener on buying phones, the iPhone 5C will probably sell more as far as quantity is concerned. However, the overall profits may be the same for Apple.”



More information, price check and full complete review of iPhone 5C by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5c/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5c/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPhone 5C's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com