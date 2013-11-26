Black Friday 2013 iPhone 5S Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has recently added the iPhone 5S to its gift recommendations list for the upcoming holiday season. The first smartphone based on a 64-bit architecture, is considered to have one of the best hardware available in a phone today.



Price and info of iPhone 5S is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the phone’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com stated, “A lot of people were first skeptical of the quick release of the iPhone 5S, but the capability of the smartphone has now surprised many users and tech critics alike. The urgency by Apple was probably because they wanted to be the first to offer a 64-bit architecture processor and a fingerprint sensor in a smartphone.”



“The performance improvement from its predecessor is quite astonishing. It seems that 64-bit architecture could be a trend setter in the future as the operations are absolutely flawless. We highly recommended iPhone 5S as a gift to friends and family, as anybody would love to have this impeccable device.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the phone should check for any Black Friday iPhone 5S Deals and Cyber Monday iPhone 5S Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPhone 5S price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5s/ as well.



The media spokesperson further explained the new fingerprint sensor feature, “Due to their extensive usage, smartphones now have very sensitive data and codes may not be enough for complete security. The fingerprint sensor by Apple is also the most talked about feature of the new iPhone, as the unlock system has been replaced by the fingerprint sensor yet the speed of the unlocking has not been compromised at all. The finger is instantly scanned and the iPhone is immediately unlocked, probably even quicker than entering digits or patterns. It will be interesting to see if other companies will come up with this option as well. As of now the iPhone 5S is the only one that has it.”



More information, price check and full complete review of iPhone 5S by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5s/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/iphone-5s/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPhone 5S's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com