Black Friday 2013 iPod Touch Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest iPod Touch to its list. The iPod revolutionized the way people listen to music and today all portable music players are based on its technology. The latest 5th generation iPod is one of the best music devices available in the industry and is still preferred by many individuals. Hence, it will be highly desired during this holiday season.



Price and info of iPod Touch is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the music player’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “4-inch retina display, 1.2 MP FaceTime camera capable of taking videos at 720p, one of the fastest USB transfer speeds, iOS 6, extensive number of Apps and many more such features have made the iPod Touch much more than a simple music player, rather a complete entertainment device. The 32 GB and 64 GB models also have a 5 MP iSight Camera which can take videos with up to 1080p, hence the iPod Touch is also a legit camera which can be used to capture great moments instantly.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the device should check for any Black Friday iPod Touch Deals and Cyber Monday iPod Touch Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPod Touch price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipod-touch/ as well.



“So far the iPod Touch has received great feedbacks from both users and tech critics. At Amazon.com the device has gotten 4.5 out 5 stars and has been rated by immense number of customers. This directly displays that anyone would love to have the iPod Touch as a gift this holiday season, and will surely appreciate the gesture”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of iPod Touch by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipod-touch/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipod-touch/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPod Touch's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com