Black Friday 2013 Kindle Fire HDX Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that has provided a list of recommended gadgets and consumer electronics that can be gifted to friends and family this holiday season, has recently added Kindle Fire HDX in its recommendation list and has published a comprehensive review of the tablet.



Price and info of Kindle Fire HDX is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the website stated, “Tablets were a huge hit this year, and we have seen many new companies emerge in the industry while established ones are coming out with their own models as well.”



“Kindle was one of the pioneers of tablets and their initial e-book readers were very successfully and could have actually set the current tablet mania trend. However, they have come a long way from those initial models and are now providing tablets that have extensive capabilities. Kindle Fire HDX is one such model which can do nearly everything a personal computer does at almost the same speed.”



The spokesperson further advised that potential purchasers should check out any Black Friday Kindle Fire HDX Deals and Cyber Monday Kindle Fire HDX Deals, as special discounts are usually offered during those days.



The Kindle Fire HDX price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet/ as well.



He elaborated, “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent days to purchase the Kindle Fire HDX as the price of the tablet is expected to be much lower than usual. Interested individuals can always check the price of the tablet on our website ThankShopping.com, and if they want to take advantage of any additional savings then those days are ideal to purchase the Kindle Fire HDX.”



The Kindle Fire HDX was released in October and is already selling very well. The tablet features a 7-inch & 8.9-inch HDX display, a high pixel density, and outstanding color accuracy. In addition, the Kindle Fire boasts the fastest processor on a tablet of its size, which means it’s ideal for watching videos, playing games and bringing up several different websites at one time.



The Kindle Fire HDX also has a new and revolutionary feature called the “Mayday” button that allows users to connect to an expert at Amazon 24/7/365—all at no cost. For those who have been frustrated with their tablet’s battery life, the Kindle Fire HDX offers a previously unheard of 11 hours of time to watch movies, look at photos, read, surf the web and listen to music.



More information, price check and full complete review of Kindle Fire HDX by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Kindle Fire HDX's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com