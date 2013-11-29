Black Friday 2013 Kindle Fire HDX Deals, Cyber Monday Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides a list of gift recommendations for friends and family during this holiday season, has recently added Kindle Fire HDX to their list and has reviewed the latest popular tablet. The tablet comes in two screen sizes 7” and 8.9” and is considered as one of the best tablets to come out this year.



Price and info of Kindle Fire HDX is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Kindle Fire HDX was released in October and has already sold many units, despite the fact that people still have to shop for the holidays. Exceptional quality, one of the best performances available today in tablets, a remarkable 24/7 customer service called ‘Mayday’, 4G LTE technology and many more state-of-the-art aspects have made the Kindle Fire HDX popular amongst users and tech critics alike.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Black Friday Kindle Fire HDX Deals and Cyber Monday Kindle Fire HDX Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Kindle Fire HDX price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1 as well.



“The 7” Kindle Fire HDX has a 1920x1200 (323 ppi) and the 8.9” has 2560x1600 (339 ppi), ‘beyond HD’ is what Kindle is calling it hence the additional ‘X’ in the model names. The resolution is quite astonishing however it could have been only possible when backed up by a powerful processor, the Quad-Core 2.2. GHz”



“The major difference between the models apart from screen size, is the resolution is better in the 8.9” and it also has an 8MP rear facing camera. However, both the models have a front facing camera which is more widely used in the tablets”, concluded the spokesperson of the website.



More information, price check and full complete review of Kindle Fire HDX by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Kindle Fire HDX's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com