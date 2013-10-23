Black Friday 2013 Leaked Ads, Christmas Catalog Promotions

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- As the excitement to woo customers during the Black Friday shopping weekend begins in earnest, there are a number of companies that have already began early promotions and with some even leaking Black Friday ads.



Harbor Freight has already leaked out its ads that feature 4 pages of discounted products that they sell including floor jacks, cordless tools etc with savings as high as 80% on some items.



Other companies have released their catalogs for this year Christmas shopping season. Two of them are Blain's Farm & Fleet and Mills Fleet Farm.



Blain's Farm & Fleet has released a 24 page Christmas catalog. Doors were opening on the 19th of October at 7am and the first 300 customers would get a free toy.



Mills Fleet Farm has also released its catalog for Christmas 2013 that contains over 74 pages of product information. Its doors opened on October 19th at 7am and the first 300 customers through the door were getting a free toy.



It also seems that with the increased itch to draw in more customers and make more sales, some retailers are willing to break the tradition and open their stores on Thanksgiving. It started 2 years ago when the toys store Toys R Us began inviting in people on Thanksgiving. In 2012, Sears, Kmart, Wal-Mart, and Target did the same. This year Macy’s has announced that they will be opening their stores on Thanksgiving day at 8pm.



This has not gone down well with some of Macy's customers. A visit to their Facebook page revealed many interesting comments made on their Facebook wall by their fans regarding this issue.



Helen Ann Lynch said "Do not have Macy's open on Thanksgiving night or I'll no longer shop there or my friends. This is absolutely not necessary, Friday is soon enough. Thank you"



Another person by the name of Taneise Smaller Marshall also said "How about keeping your doors closed on Thanksgiving? Your employees need family time too. I will not be shopping here or anywhere on Thanksgiving."



According to National Retail Federation, they expect sales in the months of November and December for the year 2013 to marginally increase 3.9 percent to $602.1 billion, over 2012’s actual 3.5 percent holiday season sales growth. The forecast is higher than the 10-year average holiday sales growth of 3.3 percent.



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