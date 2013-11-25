Black Friday 2013 LeapFrog LeapPad Ultra Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has called the latest kids tablet LeapPad Ultra by LeapFrog a ‘gem’ for children and has highly recommended it as a gift during the holidays. Bigger screen, better resolution, improved battery life, special hard body which comes with a kid-proof warranty, secured Wi-Fi and many more features of the tablet have been commended by ThankShopping.com.



Info and price of LeapFrog LeapPad Ultra can now be viewed on the site along with the full review of the tablet.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com stated, “LeapFrog’s LeapPad Ultra is one such product that has a very high probability of being sold out these holidays. The tablet is one of the rarest products that offers the combination of education and entertainment for the kids. Hence, it is a gadget that is both liked by parents and their children making it a sure-shot winner as a gift.”



“LeapFrog’s innovative tablet is focused on educating the kids in a more ‘fun manner’ and according to their study it is even recommended by 97% teachers. The tablet has also been methodically designed for wear and tear and comes up with 1 year kid-proof warranty.”



The spokesperson further advised all interested individuals to check the price of the tablet for any Black Friday LeapPad Ultra Deals and Cyber Monday LeapPad Ultra Deals, as substantial savings are offered during those days.



The LeapFrog LeapPad Ultra price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra/ as well.



The spokesperson further elaborated on the tablet’s features, “The 7 inch Wi-Fi tablet comes with various parental settings for safe internet browsing, however that may not be required as the ‘Zui’ browser in LeapPad Ultra is especially designed for the kids by the company’s experienced learning experts. The LeapPad Ultra is available in 3 colors – Green, Pacific Blue & Pink and has 1 GB RAM.”



More info, price check and full review of LeapFrog LeapPad Ultra can be viewed on the site, http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. LeapFrog LeadPad Ultra's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com