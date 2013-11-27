Black Friday 2013 MacBook Pro Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that has listed many gadgets and consumer electronics that can be great gifts during this holiday season, has recently reviewed and added MacBook Pro to its list. The MacBook Pro laptops, which come in 13.3” and 15.4” screens, have the much talked about ‘Retina Display’ offering an amazing 4 and 5 million pixels display.



Price and info of MacBook Pro is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the laptop’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Apple has really offered ground breaking devices and consumer electronics now at the end of the year. Looks like they were waiting for the holiday season, to release their products as they knew they have something special for everyone. ‘Retina Display’ is a new display standard that Apple has set and it will definitely be tough for other companies to catch up to them. The MacBook Pro laptops are the first to have the Retina Display, this reason alone is enough to make it a big hit during the holiday season.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the laptop should check for any Black Friday MacBook Pro Deals and Cyber Monday MacBook Pro Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The MacBook Pro price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/macbook-pro/ as well.



“The 13.3” model has Intel Core i5 2.4 GHz processor, while the 15.4” model has the latest i7 2.0 GHz processor. Both models have the optimum 8 GB DDR3 RAM. The Mac OS X operating system is being provided with the laptops however this is another updated version called the ‘Mac OS X Mavericks’. So far customers have given great feedback to the MacBook Pro. Hence it can be a great gift to friends and family as it has become one of the most desired laptops available today”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of MacBook Pro by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/macbook-pro/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/macbook-pro/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Macbook Pro's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com