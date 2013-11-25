Black Friday 2013 Motorola Moto X Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has recently added the Motorola Moto X to its list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season. The first phone by Motorola after Google’s acquisition has also been reviewed by the site, highlighting its pros and cons.



The full review of the smartphone along with info and price of Motorola Moto X can now be viewed on ThankShopping.com.



“The only smartphone assembled in the U.S.A” is the tag line Google is running with for their Moto X, and has emphasized its ‘Just Talk’ feature which will accept all voice commands in a highly effective manner. The option of ‘Discreet Notifications’ is another new aspect that has never been seen before, which will be available on the ‘perfect fit for hands’ phone.



The media spokesperson of Thankshopping.com elaborated on the details of the Moto X, “Due to intense competition it has become hard to come up with a smartphone that is unique and has a distinct image. The latest Motorola Moto X however is one such phone and its innovative design and performance will be the key to its sales during these holidays.”



The spokesperson further advised potential purchasers to check for any Black Friday Motorola Moto X Deals and Cyber Monday Motorola Moto X Deals, as hefty discounts are available on those days.



The Motorola Moto X price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/moto-x/ as well.



The new Motorola Moto X also has a ‘twist and take’ photo clicking feature, which allows the users to simply twist their wrist to jump directly to the camera. As far as tech specs is concerned, in that criteria Google has not left anything short of optimum. The 4G LTE smartphone has 4.7 inch screen with AMOLED touch screen of 720x1280 pixels, 10 MP rear & 2 MP front cameras, an upgrade to KitKat v4.4 Android, Adreno 320, Qualcomm Snapdragaon, Dual Core 1.7 GHz and an amazing batter life with its 2200 mAh battery. These specs will be more than enough to feed the appetites of every gadget fan.



The spokesperson concluded, “It is definitely an advantage to buy an Android based device from the creators of Android themselves. Motorola Moto X is an ‘all-out’ smartphone and surely nothing has been left out by Google’s Motorola team.”



More info, full review and the price check of Motorola Moto X can be viewed on the website http://www.thankshopping.com/moto-x/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/moto-x/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Motorola Moto X's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com