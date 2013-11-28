Black Friday 2013 Nikon D5200 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- New York, NY – ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest camera Nikon D5200 to its list. The Nikon D5200 has been highly praised by professional photographers for its Vari-angle display which enables shooting pictures at different angles offering an extra artistic dimension.



Price and info of Nikon D5200 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the camera’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The Nikon D5200 and D3200, which we also recommended, are truly innovative cameras that have much needed features that will make shooting even more exciting and precise. The Nikon D5200 has a built in HDR which takes 2 pictures at different exposures which are instantly blended together giving an amazing final image. The Nikon D5200 has 24.1 MP with an exclusive DX-format image sensor coupled with renowned Nikkor lenses which make it stand out from its competitors.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the camera should check for any Black Friday Nikon D5200 Deals and Cyber Monday Nikon D5200 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Nikon D5200 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nikon-d5200/ as well.



“Both Nikon cameras can be great gifts during these holidays and can be presented to families and close friends. Professional photographers will also love to add these cameras to their kit, as they offer unique capabilities. The best thing about the Nikon D5200 and D3200 is that they are rightly priced and are relatively cheaper than other cameras, while providing nearly the same technical specifications”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Nikon D5200 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nikon-d5200/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nikon-d5200/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Nikon D5200's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com