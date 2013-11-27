Black Friday 2013 Nintendo 3DS Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the portable gaming console Nintendo 3DS to its list. The latest console in Nintendo’s long line of products is considered as one of the best entertainment products ever created and ThankShopping.com even predicts the 3DS units could be sold out this season.



Price and info of Nintendo 3DS is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The Nintendo DS product line is the best selling handheld game consoles ever, and the latest model Nintendo 3DS is independently the 5th best selling portable game console. This achievement alone is more than enough to predict that Nintendo 3DS will be highly demanded this holiday season and could even be sold out. Usually prices of the gaming consoles fall whenever the next version comes out, and since the latest Nintendo Wii U, which acts as both a TV gaming console and portable one, has been released, special offers and discounts on Nintendo 3DS will surely be available.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the portable gaming console should check for any Black Friday Nintendo 3DS Deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo 3DS Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Nintendo 3DS price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds/ as well.



“Nintendo 3DS has one of the most unique aspects of projecting stereoscopic 3D effects without the use of glasses, which created a lot of buzz during its unveil. Since the console has backward compatibility, all games of previous versions of the Nintendo DS will also work with this handheld gaming device. Kids, teenagers and adult gaming enthusiasts will love to have this device, hence making it a perfect gift for them and at an affordable cost”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Nintendo 3DS by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Nintendo 3DS's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com