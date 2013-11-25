Black Friday 2013 Nintendo Wii U Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has recently reviewed and recommended the Nintendo Wii U console as a gift to friends and family for the upcoming holiday season. The site is offering a unique service of listing gadgets and consumer electronics that are predicted to be highly demanded during the holidays and are considered as ideal gifts.



Full review, info and price of the Nintendo Wii U can be viewed now on ThankShopping.com, where the list of other gift recommendations is also available.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com stated, “Gaming consoles are always highly demanded during the holiday season, and this year it is projected to be the same. Despite the popularity of tablets and smartphones, the sale of gaming consoles has been unhampered. According to tech critics, gaming consoles offer a very different dynamic than tablets and smartphones and the two types of entertainment belong to different distinct categories. Nintendo Wii U is one such console which offers a unique gaming experience and will be heavily demanded this holiday season.”



The spokesperson further advised all interested individuals should check the price of the console for any Black Friday Nintendo Wii U Deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Wii U Deals, as hefty discounts are available on those days.



The Nintendo Wii U price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/ as well.



When asked which console is the best, the spokesperson replied, “The debate of which console is better or worse has been going for many years and no conclusion is expected to come out of it. Even though Xbox and Playstation are very similar, Nintendo has a very different image and hence has a wider following with respect to age groups. Hence, Nintendo Wii U is an ideal gift for any gender of any age.”



“Nintendo Wii U’s gamepad has been most talked about aspect in the gaming community. Apart from the normal controls the gamepad has a touch screen and a camera, giving game designers extra dimensions to add to their games. The Nintendo Wii U due to the innovative gamepad acts both as a portable gaming console and a TV based console.”



Full review of the Wii U along with additional info and price check of Nintendo Wii U can be viewed on the site, http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Nintendo Wii U's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com