Black Friday 2013 Nintendo Wii U Deals, Cyber Monday Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- New York, NY – ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the game console Nintendo Wii U to its list. Despite being launched last year, ThankShopping.com predicts that Nintendo Wii U will see a substantial increase in sales yet again during the holiday season since it is a more affordable option next to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Price and info of Nintendo Wii U is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “If you can’t purchase the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 then you are left with Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 or Nintendo Wii U. Clearly the Nintendo Wii U is the next best option because it is based on the latest graphical technology after Xbox One and PlayStation 4. But another reason why Nintendo is still a favorite amongst many gaming enthusiasts is that it is a more ‘fun’ console since most of its popular games are based on light minded plots making it perfect entertainment device for families and friends.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the console should check for any Black Friday Nintendo Wii U Deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Wii U Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Nintendo Wii U price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/ as well.



“The Nintendo Wii U has another key advantage of being both a TV gaming console and a portable gaming console. The touch screen on the controller of the Nintendo Wii U also adds another dimension to the games which was considered very innovative when it was first released. Overall the Wii U is nearly quarter or even one fifth of what PlayStation 4 and Xbox One costs depending on the deal being offered. This financial aspect will play huge part in its increased sales during the holiday season”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Nintendo Wii U by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-wii-u/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Nintendo Wii U's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com