Black Friday 2013 PlayStation 3 Deals, PS3 Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the gaming console, PlayStation 3, to its list. With the launch of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, ThankShopping.com predicts that PlayStation 3 sales will see a significant increase too, as its prices will fall during the holiday season making it more affordable.



Price and info of PS3 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the gaming console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “It is very clear that the PlayStation 4 can’t be purchased by everyone. Even though many teenagers and young adults will hope they had the latest console, some will have to settle for the previous version if they don’t already have it. But the great news is that the PlayStation 3 prices are already dropping very fast and in fact are nearly quarter of what the PS4 costs. That is a massive difference and since many PS3 games are yet to be launched, the gaming console could be one of the best deals of this holiday season.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the console should check for any Black Friday PS3 Deals and Cyber Monday PS3 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The PlayStation 3 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ps3/ as well.



“The great thing for potential purchasers of the PlayStation 3 is that the gaming console went through many changes and the final version is a complete entertainment package. The PS3 is no more a pure gaming console as it can perform many tasks, making it a very useful device. Exclusive free memberships, extra accessories, additional games and much more is now being offered with the PS3 bundles. Interested individuals however should not delay their purchases because there is a possibility of shortages of the console or at least the bundles during this holiday season”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of PlayStation 3 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ps3/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ps3/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. PlayStation 3's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com