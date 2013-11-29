Black Friday 2013 PlayStation 4 Deals, PS 4 Cyber Monday Sales and Info at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest gaming console PlayStation 4 to its list. Ever since the success of the first PlayStation, the next models have been highly anticipated by the gaming enthusiasts, however the PS4 took more time to be released which has led to even greater frenzy.



Price and info of PlayStation 4 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the gaming console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The first PlayStations were released between a gap of 5-6 years however the latest PlayStation 4 has nearly took 8 years since its predecessor PlayStation 3’s launch. One speculation is that even though Sony has always delivered state-of-the-art consoles, this time around they wanted blow their competitors away with PlayStation 4. It is very early to tell how good PS4 is. One thing is for sure, if it is definitely good enough to feed the appetite of most intense of gamers.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the gaming console should check for any Black Friday PS4 Deals and Cyber Monday PS4 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The PlayStation 4 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4 as well.



“Since nearly everything we do today, whether it is work or entertainment, requires internet access, it seems that the PS4 was created on a similar design, according to the introductory user interface video released by the company on the launch day. Social networking has been connected to the gaming in variety of ways, hence making the experience more fun. Great graphics, incredible performance, a new innovative controller and many other aspects of PS4 which will be slowly revealed will make it one of the best selling consoles of all time. Kids and teenagers are already pestering their parents for a PS4 and young adults are probably trying to save money to purchase one, hence the appreciation of the receiver when gifted a PS4 is undoubtedly going to immense”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of PlayStation 4 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. PlayStation 4's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com