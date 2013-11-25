Black Friday 2013 PlayStation 4 Deals, PS4 Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that has provided a list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday seasons, has listed PlayStation 4 as one of the most desired holiday gifts. The PlayStation 4 has created a lot of buzz since its release in November 15, as expected, and will be undoubtedly heavily demanded during the holidays.



ThankShopping.com has also reviewed the gaming console and has provided info and price of PlayStation 4.



One question however is at what price the PlayStation 4 will be available at. The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com offered his insights to this, “There are definitely advantages of getting the PlayStation 4 first. The launch bundles come with 1 or 2 games and sometimes extra accessories, hence saving money. The bundles vary retailer to retailer.”



“We are pretty sure such special packages will be available after the launch too and in fact there will be many variations. But getting the PlayStation 4 at the right price will depend entirely on who gets the deals first. Hence, we recommend potential customers to check the price of the console for any Black Friday PlayStation 4 Deals and Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 Deals, as discounts and special bundles are offered on these days.”



The PlayStation 4 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ps4/ as well.



Many PlayStation 4 games were also launched on the same day of the console launch. The availability of the games and exclusive games made for a specific console only, is always a criterion which gaming enthusiasts use to base their purchasing decisions on. It will be interesting to see what games will come out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Wii U.



More info, full review and the price check of PlayStation 4 can be viewed on http://www.thankshopping.com/ps4/. The site has also recommended and reviewed Xbox One, Nintendo Wii U and Xbox Kinect.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ps4/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Playstation 4's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com