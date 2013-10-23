Black Friday 2013 Predictions Are Released by BestBlackFriday.com

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- BestBlackFriday.com, a website that is dedicated to helping shoppers figure out the best deals over the Thanksgiving weekend, has just released their annual Black Friday 2013 predictions. The new in-depth article was compiled by the website’s staff from a combination of data from last year’s Black Friday sales, information collected this year, the results of polls, and researching third party data.



The timing for the new list of Black Friday predictions could not be any better—Thanksgiving is coming up fast and across the country, millions of people are planning to start shopping shortly after finishing off the last of the turkey and pumpkin pie. As the article notes, this year Black Friday is expected to expand beyond just one day of deals to almost a full week of sales. The days leading up to November 29, the weekend after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week are all predicted to feature a variety of offers.



According to BestBlackFriday.com’s newly-released predictions, five shopping trends are likely to continue and expand this holiday season. First, the article notes, more stores will start opening back up for business on Thanksgiving night—not just early the following morning. In 2012, some stores began to re-open as early as 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and this year, it would not be surprising to see some major retailers open their doors by 7 p.m.



Second, BestBlackFriday.com predicts that at least one retailer will offer doorbusters on Thanksgiving night, as well as on Friday and Saturday morning. In addition, shoppers who want to get started before the holidays will probably start to find online deals as early as the day before Thanksgiving. For example, in 2012, the article notes, Kohl’s posted their online ads and deals Wednesday morning.



Shopping deals are sure to last well into the week following Thanksgiving, the article suggests, with some stretching until a full week after the holiday. Finally, the new predictions on BestBlackFriday.com note that stores are certain to offer a small number of very aggressive deals on more than one day; this will help to tempt shoppers to come into their stores on more than just Black Friday.



Anybody who would like to learn more about BestBlackFriday.com is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read the list of 2013 Black Friday predictions in its entirety, including information on which stores and products are sure to impress shoppers with their deals this holiday season.



About BestBlackFriday.com

BestBlackFriday.com was created in 2007 in order to assist shoppers in sorting through the Black Friday confusion that exists. The staff keeps users up to date with the latest ad scans, coupons, deals, and special offers from both offline and online retailers during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Established by a group of friends, BestBlackFriday continues to grow every single holiday season. For more information: http://bestblackfriday.com/