Black Friday 2013 PS Vita Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the portable gaming console PlayStation Vita to its list. The PS Vita is considered to have one of the best graphics on a hand-held gaming device, and this holiday season ThankShopping.com predicts that Sony will offer great deals and discounts to push PS Vita sales further.



Price and info of PS Vita is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “PS Vita has one of the best hardware, if not the best for a portable gaming console hence the overall gaming experience on the device is quite incredible. Despite the fact that it is still the latest hand-held console released by PlayStation, there might be a drop in the prices during the holiday season hence giving interested individuals an opportunity to purchase the gaming device at affordable costs.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the portable gaming console should check for any Black Friday PS Vita Deals and Cyber Monday PS Vita Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The PS Vita price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ps-vita/ as well.



“There have been certain substantial improvements in the Vita compared to previous models. The most important one being that the console has a much better battery life, probably the best possible for a portable device. The PS Vita is also now a complete entertainment device and not simply specific for gaming purposes. Watching music, listening to music, video chatting and messaging through apps such as Skype, surfing the web, watching streaming videos via YouTube or Netflix and many more actions can be performed on the PS Vita. The Vita already has many applications and many more are being released consistently”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of PS Vita by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ps-vita/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ps-vita/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. PlayStation Vita’s Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com