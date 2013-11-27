Black Friday 2013 Samsung Galaxy Gear Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has called the latest Samsung Galaxy Gear ‘revolutionary’ and ‘one of the best Smartwatches so far’. The gear which connects to the Samsung galaxy devices is capable of making phone calls and is inclusive of great features such as much needed gorilla glass, 1.9 MP auto-focus camera, 1.6” AMOLED display.



Price and info of Samsung Galaxy Gear is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the gear’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “We have added the Samsung Galaxy Gear to our gift recommendations list, as it is the first Smartwatch released by a major manufacturer and it is truly one of the best. The tech specs of the gear are far superior than any previous attempts by other companies, and it can act as a very useful accessory to Samsung Galaxy devices.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the gear should check for any Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Gear Deals and Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Gear Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Samsung Galaxy Gear price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-gear/ as well.



“The quality of display has been commended by many tech critics and users alike, who are amazed by the 320 by 320 resolution giving 227 pixels per inch. 4GB storage, 800 MHz processor and a 512 MB RAM in a Smartwatch was never heard of before the Samsung Galaxy Gear. Most important aspect however is that is has a gorilla glass to sustain wear and tears and a good battery life. Both were necessary and delivered by Samsung. The gear can be a great gift to friends and family who already have a Samsung Galaxy device and individuals can even purchase this great product for themselves”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Samsung Galaxy Gear by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-gear/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-gear/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Samsung Galaxy Gear's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com