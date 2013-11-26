Black Friday 2013 Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that has provided a recommendations list of gadgets and consumer electronics that can be great gifts for friends and family this holiday season, has recently included Samsung Galaxy Note 3 to their list. Aspects such as larger screen but a smaller overall size than its predecessor, even more powerful processor, exclusive Apps, 13 MP rear camera and many more are some of the key features mentioned by the website.



Price and info of Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the Smartphone’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “It’s hard not to know about the new Galaxy Note 3 as Samsung has advertised its popular product line in various mediums during this year. They have marketed the additional Gears of the Galaxy devices across a wide demographic. Their YouTube ad is almost seen by every visitor of the site before viewing their preferred video. This massive marketing campaign however is backed up by the product. Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is simply amazing, its full-on tech specs and popularity have led to exclusive Apps which is very rare and only seen with special devices.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the phone should check for any Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Deals and Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-note-3/ as well.



“The Galaxy Note 3 will also be one of the first to get the KitKat update. The update is expected to be available in January next year. The smartphone has one of the best camera’s available today, a 13 MP rear camera with 1920x1080 full HD video recording, auto focus, digital zoom, LED flash, dual camera shot and a 2 MP front facing camera. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable to 64 GB are sufficient to perform nearly any task, hence making it a great gift for professionals”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Samsung Galaxy Note 3 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-note-3/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/samsung-galaxy-note-3/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Samsung Galaxy Note 3's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com