Black Friday 2013 Samsung Galaxy S4 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website dedicated in recommending various gadgets and consumer electronics as gifts for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added Samsung Galaxy S4 to their list. The Samsung Galaxy smartphones have been a huge hit for past many years, and the latest 4th version is considered as one of the best phones every created.



ThankShopping.com also reviews all of its recommendations and the latest review of the smartphone has been published on the site, along with info and price of Samsung Galaxy S4.



The media spokesperson of the website stated, “Samsung Galaxy S4 was a must add to our holiday gifts recommendation list since it has quickly become one of the most desired phones of the year. One of the major reasons why Galaxy phones have become so popular is that they usually set the trend of what technical specifications to provide. The launch of every one of its model has always pushed the boundaries of smartphones even further. This time around it is the super AMOLED 1080p display on a 5” screen and a 13.2 MP camera that has created a buzz. The much improved processor is overlooked by the consumers. However tech critics and the competitors are aware of the flawlessness of Galaxy S4 due to the quad core 1.9 GHz chip.”



When asked when would be an ideal time to purchase the smartphone, he replied, “Many individuals shop for gifts on the very last days to Christmas and this is usually not a good time to purchase anything if people want to hunt for discounts. As far as gadgets and consumer electronics go, then people should definitely check for any Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S4 Deals and Cyber Monday Galaxy S4 Deals, as hefty discounts are usually offered on these days.”



The Samsung Galaxy S4 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/galaxy-s4/ as well.



“I picture Samsung Galaxy S4 as a perfect gift for your partner or close family member(s). The phone will definitely be greatly appreciated by the receiver”, concluded the spokesperson.



More info, full review and price check of Samsung Galaxy S4 can be viewed on the site, http://www.thankshopping.com/galaxy-s4/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/galaxy-s4/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Samsung Galaxy S4's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com