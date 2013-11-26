Black Friday 2013 Surface Pro 2 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides a list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holidays, has recently reviewed the Surface Pro 2 and has added the Microsoft tablet to its list. The review finds Surface Pro 2 a much better version than its predecessor by fulfilling all the previous shortcomings. Surface Pro 2 is also one of the most effective tablets that can be used as a laptop too.



Price and info of Surface Pro 2 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Tablet plus laptop is something that the consumer electronics industry is working at, as a comprehensive combination of the two is still not available. Microsoft made sure that the latest Surface Pro 2 tablet will concentrate more on functionality, bringing the ultimate combination of a tablet and laptop closer. The Surface Pro 2 is indeed the closest anyone has gotten, as it is more powerful than just a tablet, and with improved keyboard and kickstand it can act as a decent laptop too.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Black Friday Surface Pro 2 Deals and Cyber Monday Surface Pro 2 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Surface Pro 2 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro-2/ as well.



“4 GB RAM, Windows 8 Pro, 3rd Generation Intel i5 processor, 128 GB memory, Intel HD Graphics 4000, USB 3.0, 10.6” screen with 1920x1080 ClearType HD resolution, two 720p front and rear cameras and many other aspects of the Surface Pro 2 make it one of the most powerful tablets available today. Looks like this time around Microsoft made sure every detail was optimum. The tablet can be a great gift for professionals and graphic designers. It can accomplish many tasks with ease”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Surface Pro 2 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro-2/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro-2/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Microsoft Surface Pro 2's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com