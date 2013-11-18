Black Friday 2013 User Guide Is Now Available at BestBlackFriday.com

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- BestBlackFriday.com, a website that is devoted to posting leaked Black Friday 2013 ad scans and deals, has just released a user guide that will help shoppers have the best possible experience on Black Friday. Whether they use the BestBlackFriday.com website, shop online, or head out bright and early to traditional brick and mortar stores, the new guide is an outstanding resource that includes shopping tips, advice on how and when to shop, and a list of the best and worst items to purchase on November 29.



The user guide is divided into eight interesting and easy-to-read chapters, which the founders of BestBlackFriday.com hope will help people have a successful Black Friday. For example, Chapter 1 offers a helpful introduction to Black Friday, as well as a frequently asked question section about the popular shopping day. Chapter 2 features advice on how people should plan ahead of time how they will shop on the Friday after Thanksgiving; for example, if they will scan the ads page online of their favorite store and do their shopping from home, or if they will head out and shop in person.



Chapter 4, titled “Choose What You’ll Purchase” includes a fascinating explanation of some of the best and worst items to buy on Black Friday. Among the best, the article noted, are electronics, DVDs and Blue Rays, and video game console bundles and games.



“2013 is looking to be a huge year for dedicated gamers as well as the casual player,” the article said, adding that thanks to the release of the Sony Playstation 4 and the Xbox One, video game fanatics everywhere are quite happy.



“The Nintendo Wii U is also back for this season and with better deals than last year. Past experience has shown us that stand-alone consoles outside of a bundle will not be discounted. An example of a bundle would include the console, an extra controller, a few games, and possibly a trial for Xbox live premium.”



Among the worst items to purchase on Black Friday, the article advised, include luxury and premium electronics like the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy; jewelry and watches, and Christmas decorations.



Anybody who would like to learn more about BestBlackFriday.com is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read through the newly-released guide and start planning for their big day of shopping.



About BestBlackFriday.com

BestBlackFriday.com was created by bargain hunters with the purpose of sharing their money saving knowledge with the public. The group scours the Internet to find the latest Black Friday-related news including leaked ads, deals, coupons, and other special offers. Shoppers can use the website to plan and execute both their online and offline holiday shopping. For more information, please visit http://bestblackfriday.com/