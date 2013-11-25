Black Friday 2013 Xbox Kinect Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- “With the release of Xbox One, Xbox 360 Kinect will see an increase in sales due to falling prices. Hence, it will be one of the ‘sold-out’ products these holidays”, says the media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com, a website that has recommended numerous gadgets and consumer electronics that can be great gifts during the holidays.



ThankShopping.com has also reviewed the popular gaming console which along with the price and info of Xbox Kinect can now be viewed.



The media spokesperson further stated, “According to past records, gaming consoles are often sold-out during the holiday season if the next version has been released. Since Xbox One was released on November 22nd, its predecessors will be offered at lesser prices. The only concern amongst the potential purchasers is whether new games will become extinct as well. However, that will not be the case with Xbox Kinect 360 as the Kinect in itself is an independent platform and many leading game creators have plans to release numerous games on it.”



He further advised that interested individuals should check the price of the console for any Black Friday Xbox Kinect Deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Kinect Deals, as substantial savings will be offered during those days.



The Xbox Kinect price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-kinect/ as well.



The spokesperson concluded, “Many tech critics are also estimating that there will be a scarcity in the Xbox 360 Kinect consoles and it is best to buy them early. As far as the gift receiver’s reaction to the Xbox 360 Kinect, well that is out of a question as any kid, teenager, young adult or even matured individual will surely be excited to receive something they have already many-a-times wished they had.”



Technical specs of the console and price check can be viewed on the site, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-kinect/, where other gift recommendations by ThankShopping.com are also available.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-kinect/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Xbox Kinect's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com