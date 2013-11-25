Black Friday 2013 Xbox One Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- “No doubt Xbox One is going to be one of the most desired gifts this holiday season. Its contender PlayStation 4 is amongst that list as well”, stated the media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com, a website that is dedicated in recommending gadgets and consumer electronics as gifts for friends and family during this holiday season.



The website has also reviewed the Xbox One, highlighting its pros and cons, and has provided info and price of Xbox One.



The spokesperson further stated, “Xbox One is finally here and they have chosen the right time to release their console, like always. November 22 is the official release date and those who have pre-ordered will be getting their Xbox One on nearby that date guaranteed”.



When asked about the availability of the console he replied, “Once the initial frenzy cools down a bit, the Xbox One should be more easily available since that was the case with its predecessors. However, the pricing will fluctuate allot and it will be first come first serve on the great deals. I suggest interested individuals to wait till the Black Friday Xbox One Deals and the Cyber Monday Xbox One Deals, since additional savings on the console are expected on that day.”



The Xbox One price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-one/ as well.



PlayStation 4 released its console on November 15 a few days ahead of Xbox One, however the tech critics inform that release date will probably not matter that much as majority of the people who are thinking of upgrading their gaming console have already made up their mind and the rest will probably wait to see the reviews and the feedback.



More information and price check of Xbox One and the website’s full review can be viewed at http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-one/. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Wii U.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-one/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Xbox One's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com