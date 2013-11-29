Black Friday 2013 Xbox One Deals, Cyber Monday Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest gaming console, Xbox One, to its list. The Xbox One was finally released on November 22nd and many gaming enthusiasts have ever since been in frenzy. This is definitely an exciting time for gamers around the world who are now debating on which console Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is better.



Price and info of Xbox One is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Before the launch of the consoles everyone was speculating what aspects both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will have. Only thing that was visible the console design was mostly talked about. But now, after the releases there have been many insights provided by professional gamers to the consoles. One thing is for sure the capabilities of both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can’t be tested even after weeks after receiving them. They are truly a complete entertainment systems, hence making them fun not only for gamers but for the entire family or group of friends. Hence, both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are probably the best gifts for this holiday season.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the gaming console should check for any Black Friday Xbox One Deals and Cyber Monday Xbox One Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Xbox One price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone as well.



“Even though the testing of the consoles is still underway and comprehensive reviews are not still available, it seems that the Xbox One’s ability to take voice commands instantly is a feature that everyone really likes. The UI of the Xbox One is based on the same tile based Windows 8 operating systems, making it easy to jump to preferred Apps, settings or games. This time around it looks like Microsoft will actually compete closely with Sony’s console and could even come ahead”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Xbox One by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Xbox One's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com