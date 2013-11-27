Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2013 iPad Mini Deals, and Full Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- “With the release of iPad Air and iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini prices have started to fall, giving individuals a chance to purchase this tablet masterpiece”, stated the media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com. The website is offering a useful service of providing a list of gadgets and consumer electronics that can be gifted to friends and family during this holiday season.



The price and info of iPad Mini is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com further added, “The iPad Mini still has respectable technical specifications compared to tablets available today. It is just that Apple is always ahead in offering products that have either optimum specs or even groundbreaking aspects. The iPad Mini has also been well received by the customers and is one of the highest rated tablets in the industry. 7.9 inch LED-backlit display with 1024x768 resolution, Apple iOS 6, Dual Core A5 Chip and 10 hours of battery life is more than enough for daily functions of the tablet.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Black Friday iPad Mini Deals and Cyber Monday iPad Mini Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The iPad Mini price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-mini/ as well.



“The only concern was that if the iPad Mini will get an iOS 7 update, which it will. Hence, the tablet is still a comprehensive entertainment device which now available at a lower price can be gifted to friends and family. Nearly everybody loves to have an Apple product, iPad Mini is one of their best products ever”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of iPad Mini by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-mini/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-mini/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPad Mini's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com