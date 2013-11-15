Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Air MD760LL/A 13.3 - Available Now

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Apple is one of the most exclusive companies in the world that offers premium products. From smart phones to laptops and tablets, the brand has undoubtedly managed to conquer the market in different parts of the world. Since the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are nearing, it is important to keep a close eye on them as they have to offer the best products on the most discounted prices ever. The latest MacBook Air version is now available amongst these deals and is waited to be bought by all the interested individuals from all across the globe. Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Air MD760LL/A has an Intel dual core i5 processor which is 1.3 GHz. The turbo boost that is present in it takes it up to 2.6 GHz in total. The screen resolution of 1440x900 is accompanied by a 13.3” inch backlit display, which is rather impressive. For all those who are fans of high end displays, this MacBook is surely perfect for them as it arrives with Intel HD graphics 5000. The exclusive storage features include 4GB of LPDDR3 memory and 128 GB of flash storage. The beautifully sleek and almost weightless MacBook has piqued the interest level of many interested buyers and it is high time for them to purchase it through the deal. Black Friday Apple MacBook Air MD760LL/A is exceptionally portable because of its light weight; one of the most prominent benefits of the laptop. It is immensely durable and has an integrated HD FaceTime webcam. Moreover, it attains increased flash memory storage as well as exceptional battery life, which goes up to 12 hours in total.



An important thing to consider before reviewing on all the features is the fact that the USB3 and Thunderbolt ports allow the transferring of data at high speed. The presence of a 4th generation Intel processor makes Apple MacBook Air MD760LL/A all the more better for everybody. The laptop has been considered to be one of the best performing ones amongst all the other MacBooks in the present times, therefore, individuals are recommended to grab the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal at the earliest convenience since it also offers discounted prices that really cannot be acquired from anywhere else. The AppleCare protection plan is also provided with the MacBook in order to assist all those who in purchase the product. Amongst all the other kinds of deals, an exclusive Apple product surely should not be missed out.



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