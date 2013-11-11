Black Friday and Cyber Monday Kindle Fire HD Tablet Deals Unveiled

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- There are many tech savvy individuals out there who are waiting to get their hands on the latest pieces of technology. Amazon is a great place to indulge in online shopping since the online storefront has over a million of customers from all across the globe. Recently, the kindle fire HD tablet was launched and has managed to trigger the attention of all the kindle lovers out there. The tablet is undoubtedly one-of-a-kind and has remarkable specifications that everyone wants in a tablet in the first place.



Kindle Fire HD tablet review reveals that the tablet model with 8GB space will be available for $100 whereas all the others will cost $180 in total. The 8.9” tablet has a 1.5 GHz processor which makes it exceptionally fast to operate different applications simultaneously. Now individuals can stop searching for the cheapest kindle tablets online since this is undoubtedly the lowest priced one around. The previous kindles were unique in their own way; however, the amazon kindle hire HD is undoubtedly the fastest one due to the exceptional processor it has.



Black Friday Kindle Fire HDX tablet on the other hand, has 2GB RAM, 2GHz quad core processor and a 7 inch screen. The tablet is now available on sale in 16, 32 and 64 GB models. The only variation about these kindles is the fact that HDX has a larger screen and costs $200 in total.



The fire HDX tablets are unique in their own way and now are available on sale at blackfridaydealday.com for all those who wish to grab the black Friday deals at the earliest convenience. The updated kindle tablet 8.9” has a screen resolution of 1920x1200, which is undoubtedly better than the last one. The lowered price kindle does not possess the feature of rear camera and built-in microphone. All in all, the fire HDX tablets are rich in features and considered to be better than the kindle fire tablets.



Black Friday and Cyber Monday Kindle Fire HD tablet is immensely affordable, which is what piques the attention of many customers in the first place, making it more in demand than the HDX one. The only thing which the kindle fire tablets lack is front camera and strong processor; which the low and affordable price makes up for in the long run, therefore, individuals are recommended to buy it at best prices at the earliest convenience in the long run.



For more information, please visit http://www.blackfridaydealday.com/black-friday-and-cyber-monday-kindle-fire-hd-tablet.html



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