Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013 for the New Nikon D5200

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Nikon is one of the leading manufacturers in photography and videography. There are numerous products in diverse ranges produced by the Japanese firm. It produces cameras of all types so that even casual photographers can have the privilege to use products of the same company that manufactures devices for experts. Nikon D5200 is an example of Nikon cameras in the range of amateur and casual use. Complementing the diverse range of production, Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013 Nikon D5200 is available for less than $1000. Though this camera is said to be ideal for casual photographers, its features are wide and price is incredible.



Nikon has reached such a level in hardware production industry that it has its own standard which is maintained even in inexpensive and entry level devices. Nikon D5200 is not any different from this reality. Its features seem overwhelming when compared to the price at which it is available through Cyber Monday Nikon D5200 Deal 2013. It has 24-megapixel camera and runs on EXPEED 3 processor by Nikon. It has 39-point autofocus, 2016-pixel metering sensor, inbuilt stereo microphone, and supports 5fps continuous shoot. The 3-inch LCD of the camera has 170° view. Other features of the Nikon D5200 include the 24.1-megapixel DX CMOS Sensor, 921k 3.0-inch Vari-angle monitor and 16 scene modes.



Black Friday Deal Day has thoroughly tested the camera and has found it capable of shooting videos in high definition. In fact, Black Friday Deal Day has released a sizeable matter on the pros and cons of Nikon D5200. Like the previous ones, this effort by the online deal reviewer will help interested people evaluate the worth of the product against the deal. A wide range of products and deals available for them are reviewed by Black Friday Deal Day and that makes it a very handy online resource for the online buyers.



Nikon D5200 is the successor of D5100. The improvement in performance is evident in Black Friday 2013 Nikon D5200 bundle from 0.3 seconds required to shoot an image. In fact, there is only 0.2 seconds gap between 2 consecutive clicks. The quality of the result is tad better than D5100 as well. The autofocus feature enables users to capture a subject without the need to focus. Its best utility is in shooting moving objects, which the autofocus can follow with precision and shoot the subject always at the focus. The appearance of the camera is almost entirely same as that of D5100. The 4-way pad is for navigation, I button to access options like metering, bracketing, white balance, JPEG/raw settings, etc.



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