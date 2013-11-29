Black Friday Deals on Fitness, Health and Wellness Products Now Available at Nayoya via Amazon.com

Glen Cove, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Nayoya Wellness, recognized for their broad selection of the highest-quality fitness, health and wellness products currently available online or in stores, recently announced that they are offering exclusive Black Friday deals for their holiday sale, featuring 12 percent off their entire line of products. This exciting Black Friday promotion provides a perfect opportunity for health and wellness enthusiasts to continue making positive changes in their lifestyle, and Nayoya’s wide variety of products makes it easy to find a gift that will inspire friends and loved ones to take steps towards improving their overall health and wellbeing.



Premium fitness products from Nayoya include gymnastic rings for CrossFit training, complete back and neck pain relief acupressure sets, weighted sculpting gloves, cupping sets for cupping therapy and massage, waist trimmer sauna belts, cellulite treatment massager gloves, balance pods and much more.



Nayoya is a trusted manufacturer that has earned its reputation for designing quality products that result in real and measurable differences in the way people look and feel, which is one reason why these Black Friday sales are so enticing. Nearly every piece of equipment Nayoya sells has received an aggregate rating of between four and five stars on Amazon.com because they truly are capable of changing peoples’ lives in many cases.



According to a customer review of the Nayoya Acupressure Mat for Back Pain Relief, there is no other product that is quite so effective at relieving back pain and muscle tension: “Excellent, I lay on this mat for less than 2 minutes and my stiff back loosens right up like magic. A friend tried it and had the same results so she is buying one too. This is a great mat for when you really need relief fast without taking medication.”



Of all the holiday sales happening during this time of year, Nayoya’s Black Friday sale is one of the few that has the potential to make a positive and lasting difference in peoples’ lives. To receive a special 12 percent discount, simply enter the coupon code NAYOYA12 at the time of purchase.



About Nayoya Wellness

Nayoya Welless is currently running a 12 percent off promotion on any of their fitness, health and wellness products during Black Friday and other holiday sales. Visit the Nayoya Wellness shop on Amazon.com by going to www.amazon.com/shops/nayoya, where customers will find items such as gym rings, back pain relief sets, cellulite removing massage gloves, lightproof sleep masks and abdominal mats for full range of motion ab workouts. For more information, please visit www.amazon.com/shops/nayoya.