Black Friday iPad Air Cyber Monday 2013 Deals and Sales Info Are at Thankshopping.com

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- IPad Air Black Friday and iPad Air Cyber Monday 2013 deals and sales prices and information will soon be available at Thankshopping.com. Shoppers who want to purchase the popular and easy-to-hold tablet can visit the website to learn more about the price for this product.



The CEO of Thankshopping.com knows that people of all ages will ask for the popular tablet this Christmas season. As a result, the site is providing the latest information about Black Friday iPad Air deals and Cyber Monday 2013 iPad Air deals around November 29 and December 2. By going to the website first, holiday shoppers can learn more about the price of the tablet on those two busy and popular shopping days.



Just because the iPad Air is small, it does not mean it is not capable of amazing things. Weighing one pound, the 7.5 millimeter thick tablet features top-notch technology in a very user-friendly and easy-to-hold package. In addition, the iPad Air’s innovative MIMO technology and double antenna means that its WiFi abilities are better than ever. Thanks to its boost in LTE bands, users can connect with one another incredibly quickly.



Also, because of the thinner bezels, the tablet’s retina display is even easier on the eyes and allows users to see whatever is on the screen with ease. Specifically, the iPad Air boasts a 2048-by-1536 resolution and a whopping 3.1 million pixels; this helps to ensure that no matter what people are doing with the iPad Air—be it looking at photos, sending emails, watching videos or using apps—the clarity of the image will be picture perfect. Finally, the iPad Air now includes an A7 chip as well as 64-bit architecture, which results in lightning fast graphics.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the iPad Air Black Friday and iPad Air Cyber Monday 2013 sales and deals is welcome to visit the Thankshopping.com website; there, they will find deals information about the product.



To learn more, visit http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadair



About Thankshopping.com

Thankshopping.com is one of the leading websites that provide information for exclusive deals on gadgets, laptops, tablets and various other consumer electronics that are ideal as holiday gifts. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/, has recently announced that they are going to provide information about product deals for Black Friday, November 29th and Cyber Monday, December 2nd. These savings will be available on highly demanded products which are predicted to be amongst the “Most Desired Gifts” this holiday season. For more information, please visit http://www.thankshopping.com/ipadair