Black Friday Shoppers Build Their Own Personalized Cheatsheets

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Black Friday is only days away and shoppers are already trying to catch those deals before everyone else spots them. With the Black Friday cheatsheet, individuals will be able to speed up the process. Without the cheatsheet, individuals had to take time to research ads from different stores. The Black Friday Cheatsheet is officially available. This is a brand new cheatsheet tool that will allow shoppers to instantly make their own Black Friday cheatsheets. Many individuals love the fact that it is free. Users can choose up to a total of five stores and five product categories that they are interested in. As soon as the user makes the selections, the report is created in only a matter of seconds.



The Black Friday cheatsheet started back in 201l. Jeremy Sleete had an amazing Black Friday site and it had high rankings – it was on the first page of Google search results with the keyword “Black Friday 2011.” During those three weeks, a total of 200,000 individuals searching for the keyword “Black Friday 2011” visited the site.



Mr. Sleete decided that it was time to release something new and exciting to the public. He wanted it to be something that Black Friday shoppers would find useful and that’s when he came up with the Black Friday cheatsheet idea.



The 2011 Black Friday cheatsheet was just a 2 page PDF. While it was only 2 pages, over 6,000 people requested the cheatsheet. This year, 2012 Black Friday, individuals can instantly create their own personalized cheatsheets.



There is also a mobile app that is available. The mobile app will allow shoppers to create up to 20 cheatsheets. The mobile version allows users to compare deals across 3 stores at a time, because of the small screen.



The Black Friday Quiz is an entertaining and educational way for fans to obtain the cheatsheet and share it with their friends. The Black Friday Predictions Quiz will allow shoppers to make their own predictions.



About Black Friday Cheatsheet

