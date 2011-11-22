Black Friday Travel Deals by ResorTime.com

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- ResorTime.com’s Black Friday travel deals start at 12:01am on Nov. 25, 2011 and run until 11:59pm on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, 2011 and offer vacationers a chance to receive a free week long vacation and/or a dining gift certificate.



As a leader in luxury timeshare rentals, ResorTime.com is offering up two amazing deals that not only help shoppers beat the usual Black Friday mayhem, but also present a great gift idea for the upcoming holidays.



The first Black Friday steal can be obtained by simply booking a reservation at any ResorTime.com luxury timeshare between 12:01am on Friday, November 25th and 11:59pm on Cyber Monday, November 28th. Enter the promotional code BLACK FRIDAY, and automatically receive $150 in ResorTime Dining Dough, valid at over 70,000 restaurants in the U.S.



The second Black Friday offer from ResorTime.com is unprecedented in the hospitality industry. The first 10 vacation reservations on ResorTime.com that total over $750 will automatically receive a free 8 day/7 night vacation voucher valid at any of the resorts in the RCI exchange network ($2,500 value). To sweeten the deal even more, each one of those 10 reservations will also receive the $150 in Dining Dough that can be used to offset costs of dining out during the guest’s next vacation. Book one relaxing vacation between 12:01am on Black Friday and 11:59pm on Cyber Monday, and receive another luxury timeshare vacation for free. (No timeshare tour required)



To be eligible for ResorTime.com’s blow out Black Friday deal, online shoppers must sign up for a free membership (http://www.resortime.com/vacation/index.aspx) to receive an invitation to the exclusive offer via e-mail at 12:01am on Black Friday. Guests can book a trip for the entire family, and give their significant other a weeklong romantic getaway. Book a bachelorette vacation, and receive a weeklong honeymoon. No matter how people plan to use the free vacation, the Premier Membership booking will earn an additional 8 day, 7 night stay at any RCI network resort (subject to availability).



This Black Friday, don’t bother leaving the house to find the best deals. ResorTime.com is the one-stop destination for after-Thanksgiving steals, holiday gift ideas, and post-holiday getaways. Don’t forget guests must sign up for a free membership to receive the offer.



About ResorTime.com

In business since 1999, ResorTime.com continues to grow its portfolio of quality condo rentals. The company has affiliate partnerships with the leading timeshare companies around the world, including Diamond Resorts International, Grand Pacific Resorts, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Grand Monarch Vacations, and Starwood Vacation Ownership. ResorTime.com is located in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit http://www.ResorTime.com.