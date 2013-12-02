Black Friday: Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Target Recalls Violence

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Target rolled out a nationwide volunteer safety prevention measure to protect Black Friday shoppers from violence.



Los Angeles, small business owner, Jesse Dawson, has been coordinating this volunteer event for the past 3 years. Volunteers are off-duty nurses, police officers, firefighters and EMT personnel.



Weather immune volunteers prevent unruliness, keep order, steer traffic lines, give bathroom breaks and pass out hot chocolate to anxious shoppers waiting outside long lines of major retail establishments. "Our whole objective is to prevent violence and if our volunteer efforts even save one life, we have done our job," stated an off-duty nurse from Kaiser Permanente.



A recent study on crowd management safety that was conducted by UC Irvine Public Health Department reported that these precautionary measures done by volunteers have greatly reduced fatality rates by 35% on Black Friday. The study also showed a decrease need for law enforcement and EMT personnel by 47%.



Black Friday has evolved into small mini riots, which have a history of people being trampled to death or having heart attacks from the sheer rush of shopping adrenaline. Diligent off-duty medical personnel are on site taking shopper’s blood pressure and giving out flu shots.



According to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), back in 2009, there were around 450 deaths recorded at major retailers throughout the USA that were related to Black Friday violence. In 2012, there was a sharp decline of only 158 fatalities. Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the company has implemented numerous safety prevention measures in crowd management to safeguard shoppers and employees.



Black Friday volunteer’s efforts are rewarded with any aromatherapy product from founders online web store that advocates pre-screening and prevention for treating high blood pressure before it leads to other life threatening events.



Vaporizer Certified LLC

501 W Broadway #174

San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: (619) 852-5048

Fax: (619) 721-3881

jessedawson@vaporizercertified.com