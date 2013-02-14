Black History Month Event - Fighting the High Unemployment in Black Communities

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Where are the jobs? How can individuals land one? As we left 2011, many individual’s job opportunities faded away. There are over 15 million unemployed in our country. What worked in the past for job prospects will not work during this economic crisis. One professor hopes to empower local communities around the nation during Black History Month.



The employment picture for urban America is very troubling. Unemployment in the black community is more than doubled that of the average American. Additionally, the unemployment gap between blacks and whites have widen since the recession ended over two years ago. For blacks, the unemployment in 2011 was 15.8% while the white employment fell from 8.5% to 7.5% percent. Since that time, the employment rate has slightly improved. Yet, blacks are heavily hit since much of the upward mobility has been found in federal, state, and local governments. Public sector jobs are now the target of legislatures searching for ways to cut their budget. People are an easy target.



Algernon Austin, director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity and the Economy, explains the results that racial gaps make evident, “The gap is becoming more noticeable after recessions end, and African American workers are facing increasingly long odds.” Dr. Daryl D. Green, professor at Lincoln Memorial University, has spoken and written extensively on how to solve the employment picture during this economic crisis. His book, Job Strategies for the 21st Century, has been rated number one on Amazon.com.



Dr. Green notes, “For millions of people, the concept of social mobility is dead. They do not feel that they can move ahead.” In the past, Dr. Green has worked to either support or establish a rites of passage program for young males in the local community. Dr. Green feels more churches should do more in addressing these pressing problems.



With millions of people searching for full-time employment, it pays to distinguish yourself from others by building skills that speak to the concept of indispensability. Individuals need to retool their thinking about indispensability before it is too late.



About the Author: Dr. Daryl Green

Dr. Daryl Green is a nationally-recognized lecturer who has been noted and quoted in major media outlets, including USA Today, Associated Press, Ebony and BET. He is an adjunct professor at Lincoln Memorial University and a former faculty member at Knoxville College. Green has spent more than 20 years assisting organizations and individuals with making good decisions.



