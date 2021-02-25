Black Infectious Diseases Specialist Helps Black Communities Trust the Vaccine- on Psych Up Live

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Racial Inequities of the Coronavirus are clear. Three times as many Black and Latino Americans have become infected with the Corona Virus compared to their White Neighbors. What you will hear in this show is a message to black and minority communities and families across the country. Drawing upon her medical expertise, personal experience and the webinars she has been sharing throughout the country, Dr. Wiley will answer the questions people have raised – and address the fears that keep them from being vaccinated. Everyone Needs to be Protected by the Vaccine.



- How Does the Vaccines Work to Protect us?

- Can it give me Covid or dangerous side effects?

- What makes it safe?

- How many trials were run before it was given emergency approval?

- What's the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine?

- Can I still get Covid if I get the vaccine?

- What about the variants? Do they make the Vaccine useless?



About Dr. Zanthia Wiley

Dr. Zanthia Wiley is a practicing physician within the Emory Division of Infectious Diseases and is the Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at Emory University Hospital Midtown. She is a member of the Emory Department of Medicine's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and the Emory Collaborative Community Outreach and Health Disparities Research Initiative. Dr. Wiley serves as the co-lead of the Emory Healthcare COVID-19 Treatment Guidance Committee and is dedicated to educating patients, healthcare providers and community organizations on COVID-19 and Healthcare Disparities



About Denese Rankin

Denese Rankin, Dr. Wiley's aunt, is a retired bookkeeper and receptionist in Castleberry, AL. She is the mother of 3 daughters and integral in the caretaking of her elderly parents (who were both recently hospitalized with COVID-19).



"We are very excited that Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips and her special guests, Dr. Zanthia Wiley, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at Emory University Hospital Midtown, and Dr. Wiley's Aunt, Denese Rankin, will discuss this powerful topic of racial inequalities in minority and black communties during the outbreak during Black History Month. " says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of Dr. Suzanne Phillips' Psych Up Live show.



About Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips

Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips has been a practicing psychologist, psychoanalyst, group therapist and professor for over 35 years. She is the co-author of three books and over 40 articles and chapters. Most recently, she co-authored "Healing Together: A Couple's Guide to Coping with Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress." She has written and presented on a wide range of topics including couples, marriage, divorce, trauma, teens, bullying, pets, military, managing stress, infidelity, sexual violence, bereavement and building resilience. Her work has been recognized with awards such as The Suffolk County Psychological Association Psychologist of the Year Award, The Rutgers University GSAPP Lifelong Distinguished Achievement Award, and The American Group Psychotherapy Association Social Responsibility Award. She has given testimony before Congress for the needs of military families. Suzanne was a weekly blogger for Psych Central with over 340 original blogs and now blogs for Psychology Today. She has also blogged for This Emotional Life on PBS, has appeared on television programs such as Fox 5 Good Day New York and Good Day Street Talk. She has been a radio guest on many shows including Military Mom Talk Radio,Tom Matt's Boomer Rock and NPR. From 2013- 2015, Suzanne hosted Psych Up on CoSozo radio and on WMIQ 1450 AM in Michigan. Starting in 2015, her show, "Psych Up Live," airs globally on VoiceAmerica and has had 140 episodes, available as podcasts on VoiceAmerica, iTunes, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, Apple TV, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and iHeart.



Her current show, Psych Up Live, airs globally on VoiceAmerica every Thursday at 11am PT. http://www.couplesaftertrauma.com/ http://blogs.psychcentral.com/healing-together/



If you have questions about the show or would like to find out about advertising, contact the Senior Executive Producer, Tacy Trump, at 480-294-6421 or email to tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



