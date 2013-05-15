Loop 21 Participates in Black History Month

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- To celebrate Black History Month, Loop 21 has been posting daily articles in the Black History Month section of their website to help promote education about African American history and discussion of relevant issues. Among the articles that have been published and discussed so far are facts about the lives of Carter G. Woodson, Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz and more.



In addition to providing facts about important historical African American figures, Loop 21 includes stories on black culture and more recent notable achievements by people who are African American. One of the most read stories so far has been about a first grade girl named Zora Ball from Pennsylvania who created a mobile video game app; she is remarkable for being the youngest person to create a mobile app yet.



For more information about Loop 21 and their participation in Black History Month, visit their website at http://www.loop21.com/.



