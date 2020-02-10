Black History People Game Is the App That Makes Name Dropping Fun

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Hugh Smith, President of Quikthinking Software has announced the launch of a new iphone& Android app, Black History People Game.



"We created this app for users to have some fun learning about Black History people by interacting with the names of these legends using a keyboard on their mobile device,"said Hugh Smith, the App Developer at Quikthinking Software.



The free app works on iPhone, iPad, Android phones and Android tablets.Talk about dropping names! Black History People Game is the app that literally does that for fast fun. Here's the skinny on how to play:



Once you install the app and start the game the names of famous Black people -many that you may instantly recognize, will quickly float down your screen. Your challenge is to touch the letters on your keyboard to score points. No shifting to upper or lower case required. Forget about backspace. Quikthinking Software made it super easy!



You have 3 lives in each session so be ready and with 30 levels in the game it's addictive. You'll want to come back for more.



No previous knowledge is required about the hundreds of people included in the app who appear at random.



Black History People Game delivers a fun journey for your imagination. You won't have to think too hard, but you may want to as you recall the Greatest Black History People of All Time. They keep coming as they appear on your mobile screen.Smith said the game is an excellent starting point to discover an inspiring collection of heroes who may be either famous or unsung.



Play for a moment, play for a minute, or play multiple levels at a time. You'll be beaming with pride experiencing the free Black History People Game.



Media Contact

https://quikthinking.com