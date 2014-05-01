Black Ink Insurance Discusses Errors and Omissions Insurance for Realtors

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- A real estate agent’s relationship with a client is a special one. Agents spend months, and sometimes years, helping future homeowners find the living space of their dreams. Many agents would never envision that these clients, with whom they have developed a solid rapport, would bring a case against them, but it can happen. Black Ink Insurance, specialists in liability insurance for professionals, discusses the importance of Errors and Omissions insurance for realtors.



Real estate errors and omissions insurance, as outlined at blackinkinsurance.com , protects realtors and their companies against persons claiming to have incurred financial harm due to actions made, or not made, by the real estate agent. Because the coverage is only applicable to claims made during the policy period, it is important to keep insurance current. As trusted consultants for real estate agents and their agencies, Black Ink Insurance works diligently to secure the most comprehensive coverage at the most competitive price for their clients, consistently providing risk management advice and the very best customer service every step of the way. Black Ink Insurance also offers insurance for business owners and describes professional liability insurance cost more fully on their website at blackinsurance.com



To learn about securing insurance coverage for an agency or business, important policy facts, and Errors and Omissions insurance quotes, visit Black Ink Insurance today at www.blackinkinsurance.com



About Black Ink Insurance Services Inc.

Based in Roseville, California, Black Ink Insurance Services Inc. has been a trusted source for professional liability insurance since 1996. An independent insurance brokerage, Black Ink Insurance Services negotiates with premium insurance companies to offer clients the best protection at the lowest price.



Rob Kaplan

Jason Spitzer

Black Ink Insurance

316 Riverside Ave.

Roseville, Caifornia 95678

(916) 774-0498

jason@blackink.cc

http://vimeo.com/86155653

http://www.blackinkinsurance.com