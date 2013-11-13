Black Ink Insurance Services Introduces Free Business Evaluation Service for Realtors

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Using an independent insurance agent can often lower professional liability insurance cost. This is because an independent agent such as Black Ink Insurance Service is able to give multiple business liability insurance quotes from different companies to strengthen the competition for realtor business. For more than 17 years, Black Ink Insurance Services, at www.blackinkinsurance.com , has been helping realtors control the costs of their errors and omissions coverage and other forms of business insurance.



Now, Black Ink Insurance Services is pleased to offer another service to real estate customers: a free business evaluation by a professional insurance agent to determine if current coverage is adequate and to make suggestions about future coverage options.



Business owners, particularly realtors, have felt the economic pinch in the past few years. Having the right insurance coverage may well mean the difference between staying in business and closing the doors after even a minor emergency or disaster. Real estate professionals know that having the right insurance coverage is essential to operating in today's business climate. Realtors need business insurance that covers, at minimum:



- Errors and omissions or other professional mistakes

- Loss and damage to business location

- Lawsuits against both the business and individuals

- Vehicle coverage

- Workers' compensation

- Interruption of business due to natural or man-made disasters



With the help of an independent insurance agent from Black Ink Insurance Services, business owners can now evaluate and assess their current coverage to look for gaps or inadequate coverage amounts. The professionals at Black Ink Insurance Services will also give clients options for coverage that may save them money, increase their coverage amounts, or both. The professionals at Black Ink Insurance Services have access to dozens of companies that issue corporate and business policies, allowing them to create the ideal policy for any business owner.



Knowledgeable real estate professionals know that they need the best insurance coverage possible and that they need to save money when they purchase these policies. Black Ink Insurance Services can help them do both.



About Black Ink Insurance Services

Since 1996, Black Ink Insurance Services, Inc., an independent insurance agency in Roseville, California, has been dedicated to lowering business liability insurance cost for real estate professionals. Serving real estate brokers and agents throughout California and 29 other states, Black Ink Insurance Services has a mission of providing clients with the most competitive pricing and best coverage in commercial business insurance. For all types of business general liability insurance, real estate professionals turn to Black Ink Insurance Services for business liability insurance quotes.



For More Information: http://www.blackinkinsurance.com