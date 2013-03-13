Black Mat MMA and LastManStanding UNLTD. LLC. Announce Partnership for the Release of the Mighty Striker Glove Keychains

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- LMSUNLTD (Last Man Standing), and Black Mat MMA proudly announce the release of their brand new product, The Mighty Striker keychain, a compact sized version of a 4oz Mixed Martial Arts glove. The Black Mat and LMS UNLTD. Team expect to launch an entire line of MMA oriented products in 2013, with The Mighty Striker already making their circulation in the retail market.



These new line of products will look to make a statement in the MMA market. With the global popularity of Mixed Martial Arts still on the rise, The Mighty Striker Glove is a keychain that will pack the punch right back into your lifeless set of keys.



One can purchase The Mighty Striker keychain(s) directly on the LMS UNTLD. LLC.com website, and will soon be available in 7Elevens across the nation, including several local retail stores. There are 6 keychains, 4 of which proudly represent the respective country flag(s), home to 4 of the top MMA fighters on the planet. Other designs include the LMS UNLTD emblem, and The Black Mat logo.



About Black Mat MMA and LMS UNLTD. LLC.

Black Mat MMA is a Southern California based Mixed Martial Arts gym, home to some of the best rising talents in Mixed Martial Arts today. LMS UNLTD. LLC. is a California Corporation based iEast Los Angeles, a company in close connection with the spectacular world of MMA.