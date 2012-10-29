Black Mold and Health Risk by Baltimore Mold Removal Company

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Black mold is a parasite which carries many health risks. It is important that homeowners take necessary cautions in order for them to keep themselves away from health risks. Mold remediation is the first thing that you need to do in order to avoid further complications that mold can give to your body. Mold infection is very hazardous and unfortunately, there are so many people who do not even know that the condition is caused by dangerous mold.



Mold is one of the most fearfully known parasites. This is because as soon as they multiply, there will be no stopping them in affecting your health. The mycotocin on black mold is the major reason why the toxic substances have been taken in by the body. These substances can actually be inhaled and have the ability in entering the body through skin. On the other hand, there are various degrees of black mold health risk. Some of them are susceptible to this while those who have stronger immune systems are taking while in reacting to this mold. People should really have mold remediation quickly if they are experiencing the symptoms of it. The symptoms can be red or itchy eyes, hives or rashes, sore throat, asthma, persistent cough, shortness of breath, dizziness and light headedness, hearing or memory loss, diarrhea, fever, nauseas as well as general malaise or fatigue.



Those people especially infants, children, pregnant women and older people are prone to black mold. Those who have a very weak immune system and suffering from medical history of allergies need to have mold removal as their defense.



Some of the health risks that black mold can bring is the type 1 allergy. This is very common kind of allergy that is not severe. This leads to coughing in head, sneezing, congestion and itchy eyes. The type 3 allergy is said to be one of the most dangerous health risks. This can get really worse and a person suffering from it can experience hypersensitivity, short of breathe, wheezing as well as tight chest. Other risk can also include organ, skin and vascular damage which cannot be healed or repaired. Other risk can also include diseases which are very infectious. It can also lead to cancer if not taken seriously and can affect respiratory system. It is a must for you to go to find the best mold removal company to help you with your mold remediation process.



