Black Momma Vodka Ranks Among Top 10 Unflavored U.S. Vodkas in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2013

Stevenson Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Black Momma Vodka gave the world’s unflavored vodkas a run for their money at the Ultimate Beverage Challenge’s (UBC) Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2013. In its first competition, Black Momma Vodka earned a score of 84 out of 100, ranking it among the top 10 unflavored American vodkas and making it a “Recommended” vodka of the UBC.



“I am very pleased with how our flagship vodka placed among international and domestic veteran brands in the industry. The Ultimate Spirits Challenge is not an easy competition,” said CEO & President of The B4MC Group Vanessa Braxton. “This was our first time competing and with only one of our vodkas. I’m certain next year we’ll rank higher in the unflavored category. And, once our flavored vodkas go into production and distribution, we’ll see a higher first-time ranking in the flavored vodka category.”



In its fourth year, UBC’s Ultimate Spirits Challenge was held at the Astor Center in New York City from March 11 -15. The week-long event offers spirits producers, importers and marketers the opportunity to gain an unbiased evaluation and authoritative endorsement for their products.



“The increase in entries we’ve had for Ultimate Spirits Challenge each year is a testament to suppliers who appreciate our meticulous attention to rating and scoring their products,” said UBC Founder F. Paul Pacult.



“Black Momma Vodka placed well in the unflavored vodka category. It did especially well among other U.S. brands and we look forward to participating in next year’s event,” said Braxton.



More than 20 categories exist in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, ranging from aperitif to soju and from seven types of whiskey to eight varieties of brandy. Judges with an innate knowledge of spirits and trained palates are selected to taste, score and comment on new and veteran brands.



About B4MC Group

B4MC Group located in Valencia, CA produces and distributes distilled spirits in the US and export Internationally. B4MC Group released Black Momma Vodka in the U.S. on February, 23 2013.. The flagship vodka is 80 proof. Distilled five times through Crushed Diamond Lava Rocks and fused with Cascade Mountain Spring Water from Oregon, it’s also filtered five times from corn for its signature smooth taste.



