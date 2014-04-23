Black Paw Photo Brings Google Business View Into the 2014 New York Auto Show

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Orsolya Soos-Zsigmond and Anthony Caccamo of Black Paw Photo have recently published a Google Virtual tour of the 2014 New York Auto Show, which is taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in lower Manhattan. The virtual tour walks users through the show with 360 degree interactive panoramic views and Google Street View style navigation. Covering nearly the entire Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, this is the largest Google Business View Virtual Tour ever completed for the automotive Industry.



The virtual tour created by Orsolya and Anthony encompasses 290 navigable points to include the interiors of 5 specially selected vehicles. The 290 virtual tour points are made up of 3,560 still images taken with a specially configured digital SLR camera. Unable to discuss the particular details of the technology behind Google Business View, Anthony had this to say, "While I can't discuss particular details due to the NDA we signed with Google, I can tell you that our work goes beyond that of the average Google Business View Virtual Tour. We shoot all of our images with manual exposure settings in RAW format and process every single image in the tour individually to provide our clients with the highest quality final product. That's why we were chosen for this scale of a project."



The photography team was onsite at the Javits Center from 10:30pm Friday April 18th - 8am Saturday morning to capture the images. Black Paw Photo has created many similar Google virtual tours for automobile dealerships in the tri-state area over past 2+ years to include dealerships ranging from the Mercedes-Benz Manhattan Corporate store to Hamilton Honda in New Jersey. Their past automotive tours can be viewed by visiting their website.



Black Paw Photo are the most experienced Google Trusted Photographers in the New York City area. They helped Google launch and promote the Business View program in its infant stages when only 35 photographers across the USA were handpicked to participate. You can see all of the Google Virtual Tours Black Paw Photo has created in the Tri-State area and contact them by visiting their website at www.insidebusinessnyc.com



Website: http://www.insidebusinessnyc.com



About Black Paw Photo

Black Paw Photo is a New York City based photography company specializing in commercial photography, Google Business View, and video production. Black Paw Photo is the first and most experienced Google Trusted Photographer in the New York City Area.



MEDIA CONTACT

Black Paw Photo

blackpawphoto@gmail.com

P.O. Box 9305

New York, NY 10008

http://www.insidebusinessnyc.com

(917)574-7292