Black Paw Photo Brings Google Street View Inside the Ritz-Carlton Central Park

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Black Paw Photo has created a 360 interactive virtual tour of the Ritz-Carlton Central Park using Google's Street View Technology. Internet users can now virtually walk through the interior of the Ritz-Carlton and look around at the lobby area, rooms, and other facilities in the same way they would navigate Google Street View. The virtual tour is available through Google Maps and may also be found on the Ritz-Carlton's Google Plus Local Page. Black Paw Photo is New York City's top performing Google Trusted Photographer, and has been creating virtual tours for hotels and business locations in New York since the launch of the Google Business Photos program in January 2012.



Black Paw Photo provides the service as part of their normal photography business and has been creating virtual tours of business locations ranging from hotels and restaurants to auto dealerships and medical offices. "Hotels are particularly interested in our service due to the fact that it allows their marketing departments to showcase their amenities to prospective customers in way that was unavailable before" stated Anthony from Black Paw Photo. He continued to add "For the first time a business can display their space to customers in a way that is appealing, interactive, and accurate. The Google Virtual Tour allows people to see everything that will be available to them when they arrive at the Hotel."



Part of Google's Street View Inside Team, Black Paw Photo has been adding Virtual Tours of business locations to Google Maps for nearly two years. In the process they have mapped notable locations in New York City Such as St. Patrick's Cathedral and the New York Transit Museum. The program is officially titled "Google Business Photos", and was designed to increase a business location's appeal/online presence by adding an interactive 360 degree Virtual Tour. The technology makes the business interior a permanent part of Google Maps and Google's infrastructure. The Virtual Tours are accessible through all computing devices to include Apple and Android tablets and smart phones. Businesses with virtual tours are given increased exposure across Google products with the addition of new graphics and icons that let web users know they can "See Inside".



Black Paw Photo is an independent contractor and charges a one-time photography fee for their service. After the virtual tour is created and published, Google hosts the tour on its servers permanently and free of charge. Google Business Photos is the first on-demand service of its kind offered by Google. Business locations interested in participating in the program may contact Black Paw Photo at blackpawphoto@gmail.com or through their website http://www.InsideBusinessNYC.com.



About Black Paw Photo

Black Paw Photo is a New York City based photography company specializing in advertising photography, Google Business Photos, and video production. Black Paw Photo is the top performing Google Trusted Photographer in the New York City Area.



MEDIA CONTACT

Black Paw Photo

blackpawphoto@gmail.com

New York, NY

http://www.insidebusinessnyc.com