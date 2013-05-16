Black Paw Photo Creates a Virtual Tour of the New York Transit Museum Using Google Street View Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Black Paw Photo, a New York City based Google Certified Trusted Independent Photographer, has created a Street View style Virtual Tour of an entire New York Subway Station - namely, the New York Transit Museum. The Google Virtual Tour of the New York Transit Museum can be seen on Google Maps, Google Search, or through the Transit Museum's Google Plus Local Page by clicking on the "See Inside" graphic shown here on the New York Transit Museum's Google Plus Local Page



Users can click through the entire New York Transit Museum and even enter Subway Cars with the same familiar controls used to navigate in Google Street View. This particular tour has two levels, which may be accessed by clicking the numbers "1" and "2" in the upper left hand quadrant of the Virtual Tour. The tour is fully interactive and may also be embedded on any website, thus making it a very powerful marketing tool.



Part of Google's Street View Inside Team, Black Paw Photo has been adding Virtual Tours of local businesses to Google Maps for nearly a year and a half. Business owners that have questions about Google Business Photos may contact Black Paw Photo.



In partnership with Google, Black Paw Photo has been offering New York and New Jersey businesses the opportunity to take part in this new program which brings Street View indoors. Officially titled "Google Business Photos", the program is designed to increase a company's online presence by adding a 360 degree Interactive Virtual Tour and essentially making the business interior a permanent part of Google Maps. Businesses that have added the tour are given increased exposure across Google products due to the addition of new graphics and icons that show users they can "See Inside". The graphics show up in Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Plus Local. The Virtual Tours are viewable across all devices to include Apple and Android tablets and smart phones.



Black Paw Photo provides Google Business Photos and advertising photography services to business locations in New York and the surrounding areas.



Black Paw Photo is a New York based photography company specializing in advertising photography, Google Business Photos, and video production.



