Black Publisher, Shannon Poshe Anderson, Is Paving the Way for More Black Writers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- Crafting a message and publishing a book is one of the greatest challenges for most authors or especially African American authors out there. It has been one of the main obstacles for upcoming writers, as Shannon Anderson puts it. As a person who has gone through the struggle to get where she is; the coach, author, and entrepreneur says she has gone from being unhappy and broken to becoming a catalyst of hope and change. Shannon Anderson is looking to share her inspiring story and encourage upcoming authors, helping them craft their story, publish their work, and ultimately monetizing it.



She published her bestselling book and has recently teamed up with other amazing ladies to co-author a project titled Broken But Not Forgotten. Shannon is also the founder and owner of Love and Live Your Message, an organization that teaches others how to write and publish their stories while crafting their messages in a way that stands out from the crowd.



Personally, trained by a master storyteller, she sees her contribution as a way of giving back, helping others publish their own work—inspiring and empowering them to reach greater heights. She says her star will continue shining, brightening other people's lives by lifting them up from their current position to a point where they walk in purpose and destiny. Shannon says that she is not turning back or slowing down anytime soon. Having turned her book into a film, she now looks forward to sharing her gifts and talents on a broader stage.



With her publishing company, Power of Purpose Publishing, she aims at helping more people reach their goals of becoming published authors. A beneficiary of her service said, "service was fast, and I received so much support. Someone was there to help me every step of the way. The staff is knowledgeable and helped me publish easily and effectively." This happy customer recommends the publisher to anyone who is interested in learning how to write and publish a book.



About P.O.P Publishing

Power of Purpose Publishing (P.O.P Publishing) is your one stop shop for all your publishing needs. The publisher offers her clients the highest level of customer support by taking pride in their satisfaction. The team at P.O.P Publishing takes their time to understand a customer's needs, prioritizing and offering full-service publishing options from editing, formatting, book cover design, distribution, and everything in between.



Media contact

Shannon Poshe Anderson

www.poppublishing.com

Email: hello@poppublishing.com